Who says I have been sacked from Mahila Congress president post: Archna Jaiswal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “Who says I have been sacked from state Mahila Congress president post. People need to read the letter carefully issued by the AICC. I continue to remain the president”, said Archna Jaiswal in an exclusive talk with Free Press.

“Mai jhukungu nahi, tutungu nahi aur apna kaam karati rahungi (I will not bow down, nothing can demoralise me and I will continue to do my work)”, she said and asked how come dissolution of the executive body meant sacking of the unit president?

Notably, a letter from All India Mahila Congress general secretary Onika Mehrotra dated February 23, 2022 stated, “It is hereby informed and as stated earlier on 30th January, 2022 that the entire Mahila Congress Committee of Madhya Pradesh stands dissolved until further appointment.”

The letter further stated, “However, only the post of four senior vice-presidents continues as of now- Rashmi Bhardwaj, Kavita Pandey, Jamna Maravi and Noori Khan.”

Archna Jaiswal was appointed as the state Mahila Congress chief on July 27, 2021 and the executive body of the frontal organisation was constituted on January 30 this year.

Despite the letter from the All India Mahila Congress general secretary and words from the state leaders that Archna Jaiswal has been removed from her post she asked. “Does anyone have any such letter in which it has been written that I have been removed.”

She said it was a misinformation campaign against her as she was a woman.

She said dissolution of the executive didn’t mean that she had been removed. When the then state Congress president Arun Yadav’s executive body had been dissolved he continued to remain the president of the state unit till there was the appointment of the new state Congress president.

“Yes, of course, when a president is removed then his executive body automatically stands dissolved. But in state Mahila Congress case only the executive body has been dissolved”, she added.

However, she added, whatever she was supposed to say on the entire episode she would say on the party forum.

HER SUPPORTER’S VIEWS

Meanwhile, a party worker who didn’t want to be named said Archna Jaiswal and her supporters were being targeted because they were working in a right direction.

“Action is taken against those only who work for the party. If we had been inactive there would not have been any action against us. Why doesn’t one ask the state Congress president Kamal Nath how many meetings he held of his executive body. Why doesn’t one ask party leaders why Vinay Bakliwal and at least two dozen other district presidents continue to remain on their posts despite the fact they have not formed their executive body at all”, she said.

“It is unfortunate the questions are being put to the Mahila Congress president, not those who are targeting her and the frontal organisation of the party. However, the reason behind this is this is a male chauvinism dominated society in which a rape victim faces a lot of questions, not the rapist”, she added.

PARTY LEADER SPEAKS

Wanting not to be quoted a party leader said the All India Mahila Congress general secretary’s letter clearly mentions in it ‘Entire Mahila Congress Committee of Madhya Pradesh’. It means the state unit president is included in it.

He said the fact remained all the troubles were because of arbitrary action of Archna Jaiswal in appointing her own people on key posts and that too without taking into confidence the party leadership. The result was a bitter infighting ensued in the Mahila Congress and several district presidents resigned from their posts.

He said the state Congress president Kamal Nath had hardly to do anything what she did and what led to the problems for her. And if she had any confusion regarding the letter from the All India Mahila Congress general secretary she should write a letter to All India Mahila Congress and ask if she continues to remain the state unit president.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 01:56 PM IST