Bhopal: Farm laws withdrawal a blot on agriculture sector, says BKS functionary Pramod Chaudhary

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) national executive member Pramod Chaudhary has called the withdrawal of three farm laws by the Centre as a blot, stating that they were in interest of farmers. Chaudhary was in state capital on Friday to attend 13rd national convention of BKS. He said BKS had initially opposed farm laws as it wanted certain amendments in them. In an interview with Free Press, he spoke on the subject. Excerpts

How did BKS react toward three farm laws, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to withdraw?

Withdrawal of farmers bill is blot on agriculture sector. It was beneficial for farmers. Actually, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had formed the bill after liberalisation to fulfil demand of farmers, who form 60%-70% population of country. Manmohan Singh had introduced liberalisation when he was finance minister. When he was PM, he did not enjoy majority in Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha and therefore it was put on back burner.

What was BKS’s role during farmers’ protest against the laws?

BKS protested against the laws initially, demanding certain amendments like profitable price of crops (remunerative price) instead of Maximum Support Price (MSP). Similarly, we demanded registration of buyers instead of making PAN mandatory for purchasing agriculture produce. Thirdly, we demanded payment within 24 hours instead of payment in 3 days. BKS had demanded formation of agriculture court (fast track court) to settle dispute instead of approaching sub-divisional officer (SDO).

If BKS initially opposed the laws, how was it hijacked by non-BJP group?

It took lot of time to send amendments to Union government. Meanwhile, non-BJP parities took advantage. But it was BKS, which had initially protested.

What is impact of withdrawal of farm laws in country?

Now, farmers are realising it that they were good for farmers as laws had provision of purchase of agriculture produce. No market assures of a platform for farmers to sell their agriculture produce.

What is BKS’s plan vis-a-vis farm laws?

Now, no one will dare to push them in the country after this jolt. It is matter of concern that Union government, which enjoys majority in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, had to withdraw the farm laws.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 07:11 PM IST