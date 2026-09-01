'Where Will We Eat Or Study Now?’ Students Ask After BMC Shuts Eateries & Libraries In Bhopal | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The sealing of shops, cafes, libraries and other commercial establishments operating in residential areas of Bhopal has left students, traders and local residents facing several problems.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation carried out sealing action in areas including Gautam Nagar and Rachna Nagar, affecting businesses that had been running there for years.

Rachna Nagar is known as a student hub, with several libraries, cafes, food outlets and other shops used by students every day. With many of these establishments now sealed, students say they are struggling to find places to study and meet their daily needs.

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A student said that libraries have also been sealed, leaving students confused about where they will study. He said, “The libraries have been closed. How will the children study? I don't know what the government wants. At least the places where students come and study should not have been removed. We have come from outside to study and now we don't understand what to do.”

MP: Traders stage huge protest in Bhopal against sealing drive. pic.twitter.com/EJkS628OE7 — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) September 1, 2026

The action has also affected shopkeepers who say they have been running their businesses for several years and regularly paying taxes.

A woman running a shop said she had been operating it for around five years and had been paying commercial tax. “We have been paying everything, including taxes, for years. Still, nothing had happened until now,” she said.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Traders staged a road blockade at Roshanpura Square against the sealing drive, demanding a meeting with CM Mohan Yadav and seeking a halt to the action and implementation of the master plan. pic.twitter.com/BvaE6zp6f0 — IANS (@ians_india) September 1, 2026

While the civic body has taken action against commercial activities in residential areas, the sealing has raised concerns among people who depend on these shops and services.

Students are worried about their study spaces, while traders fear losses and uncertainty over their businesses.

The affected residents and shopkeepers are now seeking clarity on what will happen to these establishments and whether a solution can be found without disrupting students and livelihoods.