Where have the funds vanished, asks Bala Bachchan after the MP Assembly Budget session adjourned sine die

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh) Congress MLA Bala Bachchan has accused the government of not replying to important questions related to Budget as assembly adjourned sine die on Wednesday.

“During general discussion on the Budget in the House on Tuesday I had asked specific questions related to budGet allocations and its spending. I was waiting for the reply from the finance minister,” said Bachchan, talking to Free Press.

Last fiscal the government made a provision of Rs 30 crore for Ram Path Gaman Anchal Vikas Yojna of the Religious Trust and Religion Department but only Rs 12 crore was spent. It means that the government had spent Rs 18 crore elsewhere, said the Congress MLA, seeking details of the funds spent from the government.

He further said, “In the year 2021-2022, budget allocation of Rs 61 crore was done for the development of scheduled caste settlements, but the government spent Rs 18 crore, where did that amount go?”

Similarly, Scheduled Caste Hostel, the government had made a provision of Rs 315 crore but it spent only Rs 188 crore in scholarship. The budget estimate of the Tribal Affairs Department was Rs 9,700 crore but it spent only Rs 7,600 crore. Government has not been able to spend about 2,100 crores, pointed out Bala Bachchan.

Ruling dispensation has made mockery of the budget process and legislative traditions, said the Congress legislator seeking reply on questions raised in the House.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 10:50 PM IST