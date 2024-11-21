What’s Wrong? Only 30% To 40% School Syllabus Covered So Far; Half-Yearly Exams In Dec, Annual Exams In Feb

Representative Image | File photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Educational activities in state schools have taken a backseat with only 30% to 40% of syllabus for Class 9 to 12 covered so far. The monthly examination schedule, combined with other administrative hurdles, has raised serious concerns about syllabus completion before board exams.

The results from recent exams for Class 9 to 12 have been released in which less than 50% of students have passed. The Madhya Pradesh Board exams for Class 9 to 12 are conducted every month, leaving little room for regular classes. Half-yearly exams for these classes are scheduled to take place in December while annual exams will be held in February.

Additionally, pre-board exams for Class 10 and 12 are planned for January and the board exams will begin by February end. The primary reason for this disruption is high workload on teachers and the need for surplus teachers to be adjusted throughout the year by school education department. This situation has led to fewer classes and, consequently, a significant portion of syllabus remains unfinished. Principals have issued instructions to conduct remedial classes to support students, but teachers argue that if the syllabus has not been completed, students cannot benefit from these sessions.

A teacher from a government school in Bhopal said that with less than 50% of the syllabus covered, it is unlikely that full syllabus would be taught before the pre-board exams to held in January. “The winter vacation period will further reduce teaching time and the remaining syllabus will have to be completed in a compressed schedule before pre-board exams,” she added. Another teacher said that sections of students who are struggling with certain subjects have been told to focus on their weak areas.

Extra classes

Commissioner of Public Instructions Shilpa Gupta has asked schools to conduct extra classes to be held in schools to ensure that syllabus is completed on time for board exams. She has also instructed that remedial classes be scheduled on examination days to help students prepare.