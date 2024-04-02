What Women Wants: Check On Corruption, Jobs For Youths And Safety

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Women in the city say that they want the new government to address corruption and rising prices alongside implementation of policies for quality education and employment for youths and fair salaries. Women and child safety are also important for them. Free Press asked the women what they want from the government they are going to elect this year.

Excerpts:

A leader who understands people’s problem

I want a leader who understands the problems of the people of all sections of society. It does not matter which party he or she belongs to. I will vote for the candidate who will help to reduce inflation and unemployment. Quality education and women’s safety are also important issues. Government schools should be supported so that there is no need for private schools.

-Shibani Ghosh, social activist

Party that eradicate corruption

I will vote for the party which takes care of the people and works to eradicate corruption from the system. We want transparency. Women and child safety are also important. There are various places in Bhopal where street lights are not working so people, especially women, feel unsafe there. And we often read about cases of child trafficking and of children being kidnapped or killed. I am also completely against freebies.

- Sindhu Dholpure, counsellor

Focus on tech edu and research

Quality and job-oriented education are my priorities. Students should get jobs in the final year of their college. We often find a BTech or higher qualified student working on a low salary, which should not happen. Salary should be fixed according to the qualifications of a person. Government should also pay attention towards technical education and promote research ..

-Bhumika Barchhe, B. Tech student

Check corruption in educational institutions

I am very fed up with the way the private schools are looting the parents. They are charging huge amounts in the name of activities fees. There is huge corruption in the schooling system. I think the students who don’t want to take part in activities should be exempted rather than putting pressure on them. Besides, inflation is also a big issue.

- Divya Sengar, homemaker

Transparent recruitment process

I want that reservation should not be given in education or in jobs. I also want that recruitments in any sector should be transparent. A person should get a job on the basis of his or her merit. I think the government should focus on issues while making schemes or to make people self-reliant or financially independent. There shouldn't any freebies

Poonam Tiwari, B Ed student