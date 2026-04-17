Wedding Dance Dispute And Old Rivalry Lead To Stabbing Of Three In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state capital witnessed two stabbing incidents late Thursday night in Aishbagh and Arera Hills, leaving three people injured and triggering a police manhunt for the suspects, police said on Friday.

A wedding celebration in Bihari Mohalla under Aishbagh police station limits turned chaotic when a dispute over dancing escalated into violence. Dawood Ansari (29), an AC mechanic, was attending the function with his friend Arbaz when an argument broke out with four persons, namely Mohammad Zeeshan, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman, and Mushtaq.

The altercation quickly turned violent as the suspects allegedly pulled out knives and stabbed Ansari multiple times. When Arbaz intervened, he too was attacked and injured. The sudden violence created panic among guests, with the suspects fleeing the scene. Both injured men were rushed to a nearby hospital and are now reported to be out of danger. Police have registered a case and launched raids to nab the suspects.

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In a separate incident, Siddheshwar Pandey (32), a private employee, was stabbed outside his residence in Arera Hills. Police said the attack stemmed from an ongoing personal rivalry.

The suspect, identified as Raja Chauhan, allegedly confronted Pandey, leading to a scuffle before stabbing him and escaping. The victim was hospitalised, and his condition is stable.