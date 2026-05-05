 Wedding Ceremony Turns Into Battlefield In Morena As Rival Families Come Face-To-Face, 9 Injured
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HomeBhopalWedding Ceremony Turns Into Battlefield In Morena As Rival Families Come Face-To-Face, 9 Injured

Wedding Ceremony Turns Into Battlefield In Morena As Rival Families Come Face-To-Face, 9 Injured

In Morena, a wedding in Raipur village turned violent due to a long-standing rivalry. An argument escalated into a clash involving sticks and stone-pelting, injuring nine people. Police intervened, hospitalised the injured, registered cases against both groups, and deployed additional forces while launching an investigation to prevent further violence.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 05, 2026, 05:07 PM IST
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Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A wedding ceremony turned into a battlefield at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district on Tuesday. As many as nine people were injured.

The incident happened in Raipur village, near Mahua police station, when two rival families were invited as wedding guests in the event. As the two rivals came face-to-face, a heated argument started between them, which soon escalated into a physical fight. The clash further intensified as both the groups called their aides. Both the groups started hurling stones and sticks at each other. Atleast nine people sustained injuries.

Notably, the families do not see eye-to-eye due to a years old rivalry.

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Upon receiving the information, Mahua Police reached the spot to disperse the crowd and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.

A  police official stated that they have registered cases against both parties involved. To prevent any further escalation and maintain peace in Raipur village, additional police force have been placed for safety purpose.

The authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter and have assured that strict legal action will be taken against them. The village remains under close surveillance to ensure no further retaliatory violence occurs.

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