 Weather Update: Bhopalites Battle Humidity As Rains Elude
Yellow alert sounded for over one dozen districts

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 11:59 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal and many other parts of the state witnessed cloudy weather conditions but no rain on Wednesday. Humid weather caused huge inconvenience to the people. There is no active monsoon system hence rains have taken a break in most regions of the state including Bhopal, said the official at the weather department.

Only a few pockets of state recorded medium to heavy rainfall during the last 24 hours. Ganjbasoda received 15 cm rainfall, Udaipura 13 cm, Jaisinagar and  Shivpuri, Kesali 9 cm each, Kareli and Tirala 7 cm each and  Tamia, Gurh & Umreth 4 cm each.

Medium to heavy rains: The Weather department issued yellow alert for more than one dozen districts which are likely to receive medium to heavy rains. The districts include Chhindwara, Balaghat, Sagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Khargone, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur Kalan, Bhind and Morena districts.

Heavy rainfall likely in some places of Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa and  Dewas districts.

Thunder activities are likely to occur in maximum places of Narmadapuram division, Burhanpur and Khandwa districts. Thunder activities accompanied by showers are likely in several places of Bhopal and Ujjain divisions and districts including Sagar, Narsinghpur, Chindwada, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Khargone, Badwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri districts.

The duty officer of the weather department said that there is no major active monsoon system in the state. Only one cyclonic circulation exists on North West Madhya Pradesh. So far, Bhopal rainfall is normal.  

