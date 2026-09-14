‘We Never Put Cameras In Faces, Sarkar National Media Ko Special Access De Rahe...’ Balaghat Journalist Hits Out At Media Misbehaviour With CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video featuring Balaghat journalist Madhuri Katere has surfaced on social media, in which she appears to question the Balaghat district administration and the Public Relations Department over the treatment of local media during CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke’s visit to Balaghat and providing special access to national media. Her remarks come amid the ongoing controversy over the deaths of more than 30 tribal children in Balaghat and the role of local and outside media in covering the issue.

In the video, Katere can be heard saying that the Public Relations Department had failed to act as a “bridge” between local journalists and influencers who had come from outside the district. She slammed the government's 'biased behaviour', alleging that it allowed national media to access hospital where tribal children were undergoing treatment, and locked the doors when Balaghat mediapersons tried to enter.

“We also have a career of 20-22 years. We have never put a camera in someone’s face and said that you are doing politics over deaths,” she says in the video.

Watch the VIRAL VIDEO below :

She further appears to question why outside media was allegedly being allowed to go “bed to bed” and report from the affected areas, while local journalists had never put the district administration in a difficult position.

Her remarks come after a group of people appearing to be social media influencers heckled Dipke during his visit to Balaghat. They questioned whether he had come to do “politics” over the deaths of tribal children in the region.

HUGE 🚨 Abhijeet Dipke failed to answer local journalists in Balaghat.



Local journalists on the ground challenged narrative being pushed about the situation 🔥



Over 1,000 children have recovered after receiving medical treatment and support.



In some remote areas, people have… pic.twitter.com/TovR7qnqxu — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) September 12, 2026

A viral video from the incident showed Dipke apologising for visiting the area late. He had visited Adori, Korka and Bondari villages on Saturday to meet families of tribal children who allegedly died from infectious diseases and to gather information about healthcare facilities.

Balaghat Child Deaths

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has recently sought a response from the state government over the deaths of more than 30 children in the region. The court issued notices to the Health Department, Women and Child Development Department, Balaghat collector and others while hearing a PIL.

The petition alleged that children were not receiving proper treatment and that around 400 children were being treated at a hospital with a capacity of only 50 beds. A report submitted by the petitioner also alleged poor sanitation in the area and linked the conditions to the spread of infections.

Katere’s comments have now added another angle to the controversy, with questions being raised over the role of the district administration, local journalists and outside influencers in reporting on the issue.