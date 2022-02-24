We have to make plantation an integral part of our life, says Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Thursday tree plantation was necessary to reduce the temperature of the atmosphere. Due to climate change and global warming, the temperature of the earth will increase by 2 degrees C because of which glaciers will melt, sea level will rise and rainfall will be irregular.

CM was addressing a gathering here during a sapling plantation programme in Tatya Tope Nagar in Bhopal. Notably, a pledge was taken by the CM to plant saplings every day in Amarkantak on the occasion of Narmada Jayanti on February 19, 2021. Responding to his resolution, saplings were planted by many organisations along with the CM. Plantation was done by the representatives of these institutions in the programme organised on Thursday.

“One of the effective means of avoiding these hazards is tree plantation. We have to make tree plantation an integral part of our life. We must plant saplings in the memory of family members and on every happy occasion. Activities such as making bouquets, garlanding and putting up hoardings on birthdays are futile. By planting a tree, birthdays will be more meaningful,”said the CM.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants a sapling on completion of one year of his pledge in Bhopal on Thursday. | FP

With this, said the CM, “We will be offering something to the earth, remembering the day we have come into the world. It will be an expression of love for our earth. Along with this, activities like social service, helping the underprivileged on birthdays etc. should also be encouraged. These activities will give a meaningful shape to our birthday.”

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses programme held to mark completion of one year of his plantation drive in MP, on Thursday at Sriyantra Park, near Atal Path(Boulevard Street). | FP

On the occasion CM planted five saplings including Peepal and Mango, along with home minister Narottam Mishra, urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh, medical education minister Vishwas Sarang, BJP’s all India co-organizational general secretary Shivprakash, Madhya Pradesh BJP affairs in charge Muralidhar Rao, state BJP president VD Sharma, Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur, MLA Krishna Gaur and several others.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:19 PM IST