We Are Standing Amid Concrete Jungle, Shrinking Natural Resources, Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the biggest challenge at present is that the country is standing amid an expanding concrete jungle and shrinking natural resources.

There is a need to encourage environment-friendly construction, said Yadav. He was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day All India Seminar focused on Green Building Technique and the 113th Governing Council meeting of the Indian Congress Building at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre on Saturday.

Citing engineering examples from the past, including the Upper Lake of Bhopal and the water management system of Mandu Fort, he praised the concept of green buildings. He stressed the need for prudent use of funds in infrastructure development and said emphasis is being laid on environment-friendly construction in the state. He added that work to conserve water structures is being undertaken under the Jal Ganga Campaign.

Public Works Department Minister Rakesh Singh said the department is accelerating construction with innovations. He said sustainable construction is also progressing through the use of ancient techniques.

He added that all buildings in the state are now being constructed using green building techniques, and highways and flyovers are being developed with rainwater harvesting systems. Representatives from around 20 states attended the seminar and participated in various sessions.