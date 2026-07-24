Waterlogging: Only Eight Of 35 Hotspots Fixed Despite Repeated Alerts In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite repeated warnings from the Bhopal Traffic Police, only eight of the 35 major waterlogging hotspots identified across the city have been rectified, while two new vulnerable locations have emerged this monsoon due to Metro construction.

The findings are based on a comparison of traffic police surveys conducted in 2025 and 2026, which highlight poor drainage systems and uneven road surfaces as the primary reasons behind recurring traffic congestion during rainfall.

According to the survey, even light showers are enough to inundate several roads, leading to long traffic snarls in both the old and new parts of the city.

Although nearly 80 locations experience waterlogging during the monsoon, the traffic police have identified 35 critical spots that require immediate intervention by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Public Works Department (PWD) as they significantly disrupt traffic movement. Officials said most of these roads fall under the jurisdiction of the PWD.

Repairs limited despite repeated recommendations

The traffic police have been conducting annual surveys of congestion-prone roads for the past two years and sharing the findings with the BMC and the PWD. However, officials said only eight locations identified in last year's report have been repaired so far. The situation has improved at these locations, but two new vulnerable spots - Jawahar Chowk (Depot Square) and DIG Bungalow Square - have been added to the list this year. Traffic police attributed the worsening condition at these locations to ongoing Metro construction work, which has aggravated water accumulation during rainfall.

Alpana Tiraha remains oldest unresolved bottleneck

Among the long-pending problem areas, Alpana Tiraha continues to remain one of the city's oldest unresolved waterlogging hotspots. Several other critical locations across all four traffic zones, including Bansal Plaza, Ganesh Mandir, 7 Number, Hoshangabad Road, Board Office, Bhopal Talkies, Lalghati and Shahpura, continue to witness severe water accumulation and traffic disruptions during rainfall.

Official statement

Additional DCP (Traffic) Basant Kaul told Free Press that the traffic police are continuously monitoring all vulnerable locations and coordinating with the BMC and other concerned departments to ensure smoother traffic movement during the monsoon. He said long-term engineering solutions, including proper drainage and road-level corrections, are essential to prevent recurring waterlogging and traffic congestion.