Water Woes Deepen: Third Day Of Kolar Disruption Leaves Large Parts Of City Parched | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 2.2 lakh residents across Bhopal continued to face an acute water shortage on Wednesday after a major burst in the 30-year-old gravity main pipeline of the Kolar Water Supply Project disrupted supply for the third consecutive day.

While the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) claims to have deployed 70 tankers with a total of 490 trips to provide relief to all the affected public, nearly 50% were supplied in VIP and posh localities such as Char Imli and Tulsi Nagar at Zone-8 on Wednesday.

According to BMC’s Water Works Department, nearly 200-250 tanker trips were made in Zone-8 areas, including Char Imli and Tulsi Nagar, home to senior bureaucrats, politicians and other high-profile residents.

Meanwhile, several affected neighbourhoods reported inadequate water supply despite repeated complaints.

No Kolar supply likely today

BMC officials said the restoration of regular water supply through the Kolar gravity main line remains uncertain for Thursday. The pipeline burst occurred near Sankhedi on Monday, forcing authorities to suspend water supply to a large section of the city.

Mayor Malti Rai visited the repair site on Wednesday and directed officials to expedite the remaining work. According to engineers, repairs to the damaged pipeline have been completed and construction of thrust blocks is currently underway, after which testing and restoration of supply will begin.

70 tankers making 490 trips daily

The Water Works Department stated that 70 tankers have been deployed across affected areas and collectively made around 490 trips on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, residents in several localities alleged that tanker distribution has been uneven, with priority being given to affluent colonies while many middle- and lower-income areas continue to wait for water.

Residents demanded fair tanker distribution

The disruption has impacted dozens of localities across Zones 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 10, including Shahjahanabad, Nishatpura, Bhopal Talkies, Ginnouri, Shahpura, Trilanga, Arera Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Kolar Basti, Nehru Nagar, Kotra Sultanabad, MP Nagar and Gulmohar Colony.

Residents have demanded that the BMC ensure equitable tanker distribution and restore normal water supply at the earliest.

Official statement

BMC’s Additional Commissioner Tanmay V Sharma told Free Press that there is no such bifurcation for supplying the tankers and five tankers are fixed for Kolar area for Thursday. Sharma also assured that no area will be prioritised, and water will be provided to highly affected areas.