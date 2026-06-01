Commercial LPG (19kg) Hiked By ₹44 In Bhopal, Now ₹3,113 | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Commercial LPG (19kg) costs Rs 3,113 in Bhopal after a hike of Rs 44 per cylinder. Similarly, the 5-kg FTL would be sold at Rs 821.5. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 44 effective June 1.

The price of commercial LPG has been hiked for the fourth time since the conflict in West Asia commenced February 28 this year.

The price of the 19-kg commercial cylinder was last hiked by a steep Rs 993 per cylinder on May 1. This was preceded by another Rs 195.5 per cylinder hike effected April 1.

The first of these hikes took place March 7 when it was increased by Rs 115 per cylinder.

The price of the small cylinder has experienced its third hike since the conflict began. It was last hiked by a steeper Rs 261 per cylinder on May 1, preceded by a Rs 51 hike on April 1.

BS Sharma, Upbhokta Congress president, said, Rs 44 hike has been made for commercial (19kg) LPG and now it costs Rs 3,113 in Bhopal. It is just double after Gulf War. Before Gulf War, the rate was Rs 1,600.

Tejkul Singh Pali, MP Hotel/Restaurants Association president, said, Already restaurants and eateries had hiked rates by 10-15% and now they will further increase by 10% due to this hike. It is just double the rate after the Gulf War.