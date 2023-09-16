Water Supply Shemes Should Be Implemented Within Time Limit: CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of the Board of Directors of Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Company was held today at CM's residence Samatva Bhawan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The meeting was attended by Mineral Resources and Labour Minister Brijendra Pratap Singh, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and other senior officials. Various proposals of Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Corporation Limited were approved in the meeting.

Chief Minister Chouhan directed to ensure the quality of the works and complete them on time. CM Chouhan obtained information about the implementation of water supply schemes operated in various urban bodies. He congratulated the officers of the department for the state's leading position in the field of cleanliness. It was told in the meeting that the award programme is proposed in Indore on September 27. In the meeting, Chief Minister Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme, Mauganj Water Supply Project, Petlawad Water Supply Project, Khargone Water Supply Project, Mini Smart City Project, Sidhi along with other topics were discussed.

It was told in the meeting that the sewage scheme of Dharampuri has received the award. Cent percent domestic tap connections have been provided in Dharamapuri. The entire population of Dharampuri is being benefitted. Principal Secretary Urban Development Neeraj Mandloi and other officials were present in the meeting.