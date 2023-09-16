MP Weather Update: Water Level Rises In Bhopal's Upper Lake, Heavy Rains To Continue In Indore, Ujjain

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rains continue in the state capital Bhopal. In the last 24 hours, 71 mm or 2.82 inches of water fell in the city, pushing up the water level at Upper Lake. In just 16 days, Bhopal has received 184.4 mm or 7.25 inches of rain. Bhopal's normal September rainfall is 6.91 inches.

Bhopal has received 27.69 inches of rain from June 1 to the morning of June 16. However, 35.92 inches of rainfall has taken place by now. The figures have improved in the last 24 hours. Till Friday, Bhopal was 28% behind in the overall rainfall figures, but on Saturday this figure came down to 22%. Here, there has been intermittent heavy and light rain since morning.

Maximum Rainfall Station - Bhimpur (Betul) recorded 445 mm in the last 24 hours. All time record was 410 mm in Chaurai (Chhindwara) in Aug, 2020 in the same region (South-Central MP).

Today, Chhindwara recorded 202mm while Narsingpur recorded 139mm.

According to meteorological department, very heavy rain with lightning is likely to continue over Mandsaur, Indore (Airport), Khandwa (Omkareshwar), Burhanpur, Harda, Ujjian (Mahakaleshwar), Khargone (Maheshwar), Betul, Ratlam (Dholawad), Dewas and Narmadapuram.

Heavy Rain with lightning is likely over Sehore, Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, Shajapur, Neemuch, Dhar (Mandu), Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani (Bawangaja), Agar and Sheopur Kalan.

Light to Moderate Rain with lightning is over Bhopal (Bairagarh at airport), Vidisha, Raisen (Sanchi), Rajgarh, Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Nivari (Orchha), Chhindwara, Pachmarhi, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Anuppur and Shahdol.

The Low Pressure Area in the Bay of Bengal has become more organised and is a well marked low now. The system will be travelling across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and further westwards over the next three days, also giving rains over the region. With this heavy rain is expected over parts of eastern, central and western parts of Madhya Pradesh, the meteorological department added.

