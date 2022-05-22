Water shortage: Villagers travel miles to fetch water

Chhatarpur/Bakswaha (Madhya Pradesh): Though the administration is claiming that they are putting best efforts to resolve the water crisis, people are forced to fetch water from miles away in rural areas.

The villagers, especially women and children, are walking miles under scorching sun to bring water home.

On Saturday, villagers of Teiyamar Gram Panchayat of Bakswaha area were seen walking towards an only water source in scorching heat.

Teiyamar village has 1200 population. Villagers said that there were about 70 wells and 10 hand pumps in the village. Except for three wells, all have dried up.

In such a situation, they are forced to walk miles to fetch water. The villagers informed that they have to spend Rs 200 to Rs 300 to buy a water tanker. Those who cannot afford spending Rs 200 everyday have to bear the heat.

Villagers Rajaram and Raghuvar said that all functions including weddings have been postponed because of acute water crisis in the village.

When contacted, CEO District Panchayat, Harsh Khare said, “There is a water crisis in Teiyamar village and the villagers are upset, it is true. I have asked the Sarpanch-Secretary to arrange water. I hope the problem will be sorted out soon.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 12:57 AM IST