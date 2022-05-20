Bhopal: Take immediate action on drinking water problem, chief minister tells collectors

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Friday that immediate action should be taken as soon as information about drinking water problem was received from urban and rural areas.

“Public representatives should also regularly observe the actual status of operation of the tap-water scheme and provide all possible cooperation in their maintenance. If there is any technical problem in drinking water supply, then it should be solved immediately”, said the CM.

He was virtually reviewing the public welfare and development schemes of Sidhi district from his residence at 6:30 am on Friday.

Tribal Affairs and Scheduled Tribes Welfare minister Meena Singh, Sidhi collector Mujibur Rahman Khan and other officials also joined the meeting virtually.

It was informed in the meeting that the maintenance and operation of 21000 hand pumps of Sidhi district were being monitored through call centers.

CM said information about allocation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna should be given to the concerned beneficiaries through letters. “It is an effective medium of interaction and communication with the general public. Also, getting information about the inclusion of names in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana directly from the letter also reduces the chances of corruption. This arrangement will improve transparency and quality in the implementation of the scheme”, he said.

It was informed in the meeting that in Sidhi district, 45 percent urban and 72 percent rural Pradhan Mantri Awas had been completed. During the review meeting, he expressed displeasure on receiving information about the delay in distribution of ration.

He said beautification should also be taken care of in the construction of Amrit Sarovars. Instructions were also given to make the district hospital a model.

He also directed authorities to market Sidhi carpets under the brand name of “Sidhi” under the “One District One Product” scheme and encourage public participation in the operation of Anganwadis.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 09:56 PM IST