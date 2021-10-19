Watch: Villagers swim across river to carry out last procession of kin member

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Everyone is familiar with the tall promises of the political leaders at the time of elections. They leave no stones unturned in hitting hard the trust of common people.

No matter how many claims of development the state government may make, the ground reality is visible only in rural areas.

Bringing shame to the state government making tall claims of development in villages, an embarrassing case came to light in Khediraimal of Dabra Bikash block. The villagers, due to lack of bridge, were seen carrying the death possession of a family member sailing through the water body.

The villagers had to swim through the water to reach Muktidham.

Notably, Muktidhams have been made in rural areas, but the selection of the place was not done for them.

The villagers have to face a lot of difficulties in taking the last procession.

The incident was reported in Khediraimal of Dabra Bikash block, where an elderly person died due to illness in the village. To perform the last rites, the family members and villagers had to risk their lives by swimming in the water from the middle river to take Muktidham.

The villagers need to cover a distance of 1 km through the water to reach the Mukti Dham.

"Many complaints have been lodged at the district administration as well as to the Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to built a bridge on the river, but to no avail. sometimes, we even need to keep dead bodies for 3-4 days in the house and wait for the water level to come down. This often happens in the rainy season," said the villagers.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:54 AM IST