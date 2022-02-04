Watch video: Youth’s neck stuck in channel gate of school in Gwalior, police cut gate to remove it

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A youth’s neck was stuck in a channel gate of a school who was trying to peep inside the school campus in the district on Thursday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Friday.

The school is located at a community building in Janak Ganj Gol Paharia locality of the district. According to reports, the youth tried to remove his neck but he failed. After a lot of effort when the youth did not succeed, he started screaming and crying for help.

On hearing the sound, the people present over there gathered and informed the police.

On getting the information about the incident, the police reached the spot. The police cut the channel gate of the school through a cutter to rescue the youth.

Janak Ganj police station in charge Santosh Singh said that the youth was addicted to smack and he was peeping inside the school through the channel gate. During this, his neck was stuck in the channel gate. The police team cut the gate and pulled him out safely, Singh added.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 02:50 PM IST