Watch video: Woman forced to clean ambulance in Raisen, probe ordered

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was allegedly forced to clean an ambulance that ferried her sister to Raisen district hospital from her village.

A video of a woman cleaning the ambulance has gone viral on social media.

Acting on the viral video, Civil Surgeon, Raisen District Hospital Dr AK Sharma has ordered a probe into the matter.

According to reports, woman identified as Savita Bai approached state government-run medical emergency ambulance service-108 after her sister Ittam Bai, who had suffered a miscarriage on Saturday night, was referred to Raisen district hospital from Gairatganj Community Health Centre. As she was bleeding, the blood spread all over the seats of the ambulance.

On reaching the district hospital, the ambulance driver forced the woman to clean the seats and floor of the ambulance. Though the woman earlier refuted, the driver reportedly threatened her that she would have to pay the fare if she didn’t clean the ambulance.

Talking to journalists, Dr Sharma said that he had spoken to the district coordinator of ambulance services and instructed him to conduct a probe.

“Further action will be taken as per the probe report,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress workers staged a protest at the district hospital on Monday and demanded action against the ambulance driver and the private company that operates the services.

(With input from Amit, Raisen)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 05:11 PM IST