Watch video: Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste vehicle gets stuck in water filled pothole in home constituency in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste’s vehicle got stuck in a water filled pothole on a road in his home constituency. It took over half an hour to take the minister's vehicle out of the pothole.

The incident took place at village Kamodi near Gotegaon town late Thursday night. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday.

The village comes under the home Lok Sabha constituency of Kulaste.

Kulaste, a five time Member of Parliament (MP) from Mandla, was visiting his home constituency to take part in various programmes on Thursday. On Thursday night, he was returning to Mandla.

While his carcade was passing through Kamodi village, his vehicle got stuck in a pothole, which was filled with water. When the minister tried to get out of his vehicle, his supporters asked him to stay in the vehicle, as it would be taken out by towing to another vehicle. It took over half an hour to take out the vehicle.

The minister could not be contacted for comments even after repeated attempts.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 03:35 PM IST