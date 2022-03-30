Watch video: Two youths open celebratory firing in Gwalior; video goes viral

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths were spotted performing celebratory firing at a square in Gwalior district on Tuesday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. Both the youths had two different rifles and they shot their video and uploaded it on the social media handle.

Following the video went viral, the police started an investigation to nab the youths. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP Crime Branch) Rajesh Dandotiya said that a youth identified as Devi Gurjar had shared the video on his social media.

In the preliminary investigation it came to fore that the youth shot the video at the square of the district. A police team was constituted and they started an investigation into the matter. The team were collecting information from the locals to nab the youths, Dandotiya added.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:32 AM IST