Watch video: Saint gives call to take up arms; says we will also buy a bulldozer

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A video has gone viral on social media in which a Mahant is instigating the mob to adopt the path of violence. In the viral video, the Mahant says that how long will the government run the bulldozer, Hindus should take up arms.

This video is said to be of village Cheel Pahadi under Banda Tehsil of Sagar district. The saint who instigated the mob has been identified as Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the priest of the famous Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur.

Dhirendra Maharaj, who came for Shrimad Bhagwat Katha in Cheel Pahadi village, could be heard saying in the viral video that Hindus should awake and take to weapons.

Dhirendra Maharaj, inciting people against Muslims says, 'If you do not wake up now, then you will have to suffer in your own village. Therefore everyone should unite and run bulldozers over houses of stone throwers. In some days we are also going to buy a bulldozer and run it over houses of stone pelters. After all, till when will the government run the bulldozer?

Now there is a demand for an FIR against Mahant Dhirendra. Social activist Upendra Yadav has sent a complaint to the DGP demanding strict action against the accused saint.

Yadav has said that Dhirendra's statement is critical for the unity and integrity of the country and it comes under the category of sedition. People may get agitated and there may be incidents of communal frenzy. The accused wants to spread instability in the country which will adversely affect the mutual harmony between the two communities and create an atmosphere of enmity and hatred in the society.

Yadav's lawyer Deepak Bundele said that, 'If the police do not take immediate action against Dhirendra, then we will file a complaint and get it punished through the court’.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:18 AM IST