Watch Video: Petrol, diesel prices are in direct proportion of PM’s beard, says Kamal Nath

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has said that prices of petrol and diesel is in direct proportion to the former's beard.

“As his (PM Modi) beard grows, prices of petrol and diesel are increased and when he cuts his beard, prices go down. You may see him in Television. Therefore, prices of fuel have gone down for a few rupees,” Nath said.

A video of Nath’s statement has also gone viral on social media. He made the above remark while addressing a public gathering at Damua village of Chhindwara district on Wednesday.

Nath visited Damua village of his home constituency to unveil a statue of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

He further said that inflation has been affecting each citizen. “You have been experiencing the impact of inflation. You have to teach them a lesson now,” he said.

This is not first when senior Congress leader and also chief of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, Kamal Nath took a jibe at PM’s beard.

Earlier in Burhanpur while addressing a public gathering during the by-poll campaign, Nath had made the similar remark.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Government mulls over changing name of Habibganj police station

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 01:40 PM IST