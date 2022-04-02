Watch video: Nursing students are copying from mobile phones in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The nursing students were spotted copying from mobile phones during the practical exams held in district hospital, Morena on Friday.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. The students were taking the exams by sitting on the hospital floor, gallery, waiting room and in the parking lot.

According to reports, the particle exams of the first year of nursing college were going on and it would conclude on April 6. In the practical examinations, the students first met with patients of the hospital and then they were given a copy to write.

On the other hand the nursing students claimed that many nursing colleges were operating only on papers. Most of the students did not know about their college.

Many of the students were from Bihar, Jharkhand and UP who were studying in nursing colleges in Morena. Some students said that they have paid around Rs 2.5 lakh for the course whereas it is said that the fees of nursing colleges were around Rs 30 thousand.

