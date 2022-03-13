Morena: Rape convict gets double capital punishment

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The district court awarded a rape convict to double-death penalty on the charges of raping a four-year-old girl in Morena on Saturday.

The court also levied a fine of Rs 10,000. The convicted man has been identified as Bunty. According to reports, the incident occurred on February 4, 2021.

The girl was playing outside her house during the evening and when she did not return home late at night, the family members searched her nearby areas but they did not find her whereabouts. They came to know that the girl was spotted along with Bunty.

Next day, when they saw Bunty in the farmfield. He immediately escaped from the spot after that the family members reached there and saw the girl lying unconscious.

Following the matter, a case was registered against the convict. The police arrested him and sent him to jail.

Public Prosecution Anvesh Mangalam and Deputy Director in charge RL Chhapariya investigated the case in depth. After that Additional District Public Prosecution Officer Pratibha Umraiya and Senior ADPO Indresh Kumar Pradhan argued in the matter before the court.

Following the argument, the court found him guilty and awarded double death penalty and the fine of Rs 10,000 to the convict under the POCSO Act.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 02:09 PM IST