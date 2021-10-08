Watch video: Nurse beats up ‘army man’ after a dispute over giving medicine to patient in MP Bhind

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A nurse beats up an ‘army man’ after a dispute over giving medicine to a patient in Bhind district Hospital late Wednesday night. A video of the incident is going viral on social media.

Nurses on Thursday staged a sit-in outside the hospital, demanding security.

Though, the matter ended with the settlement between the two parties in Kotwali.

The incident was reported late on Wednesday night where a person named Jitendra had admitted one of his family members to the Bhind district hospital where he was undergoing treatment in the male ward.

Nurse Asha Panse was present on duty. Jitendra constantly kept on asking for medical assistance, listening to which, nurse Asha bottled the patient.

Jitendra, claiming to be an army man, kept on insisting Asha give proper treatment to the patient. Later, he found her talking to someone over the phone.

Irked by her act, he took her mobile and slammed it on the ground. The nurse, in a reflex, slapped him.

All of a sudden this situation created a ruckus between the two. The nurse started hitting the attendant with her slippers and the attendee also tried to strangle the nurse.

Irked nursing staff of the hospital staged a sit-in in the hospital premises.

"The victim nurse Asha Panse had come to the police station with the doctors, but later there was a settlement between the two sides regarding the matter. She returned without registering an FIR," said Rajkumar Sharma, Station House Officer, City Kotwali.

Taking cognizance into the matter, Civil Surgeon Dr Goyal said that he is now making additional security arrangements so that no such untoward situation may arise in the future.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 01:39 AM IST