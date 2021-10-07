Madhya Pradesh: GRP arrests two persons, recovers jewellery worth Rs 65 lakh

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested two persons from Gwalior Railway station and recovered gold jewellery worth Rs 65 lakh.

The duo were to board a train for Lalitpur to dispose of the ornaments.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ravi and Pawan. The duo are employees of DS Jewellers in Gwalior. They told the interrogators that they were handed over the bags filled with jewellery by their owner. They were asked to hand the bag over to a person in Lalipur Uttar Pradesh, the arrested persons revealed.

Deputy-superintendent of Police (DSP), GRP, Subha Shrivastava said that the accused were detained following a tip off. “They were waiting for the Bhopal-bound Shatabdi Express. We detained them and asked them to produce the bills of the jewellery they were carrying. They failed to produce documents and said they were handed over the jewellery by the owner. They are being interrogated and the Jewellery shop owner has also been summoned for interrogation,” she told the media.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 03:10 PM IST