Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 02:28 PM IST

Watch video: Minister Govind Singh lambasts Bhind SDM, video goes viral

According to reports Singh had reached here on his two-day visit. He unfurled the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day.
FP News Service
snap from the viral video |

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): State Revenue and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput dressed down Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Bhind, Uday Singh Sikarwar for regarding the disarrangement in the district.

A video of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday. Singh told the SDM that his arrangements in the district were not good. Fix the arrangements or else go home. He had scolded the collector too, Singh said.

According to reports Singh had reached here on his two-day visit. He unfurled the national flag on the occasion of Republic Day. During the program, two bulls had entered the parade ground.

After which the minister in charge of the district, Singh expressed his displeasure over the arrangement in the district. Besides, Singh also showed his displeasure over the continuous increases in complaints including CM helpline cases in the district.

After which Singh had also held a meeting with the officials at the circuit house of the district.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 01:41 PM IST
