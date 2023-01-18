Watch video: Employees in Madhya Pradesh's Datia medical college dance to “Patli Kamariya” in uniform, terminated

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Young employees of the Government Medical College of Madhya Pradesh’s Home Minister Narottam Mishra’s constituency Datia made a dance video on the song “Patli Kamariya..Hi, hi, hi”. The video went viral on social media. Later, the employee's who made the video were fired from their job.

The purpose of making the video is to make a reel

As the song “Patli Kamariya” is trending in reels on Instagram. The employees of Datia Medical College made the dance video in the uniform in the college premises.

Video went viral on social media

The video started becoming fiercely viral on social media and people started enjoying it.

But as the information that the video is from Medical college came to fore. The administration got activated.

As soon as it came to the fore, Superintendent of the Medical College, Dr. Dinesh Udainiya, immediately wrote a letter to the Dean of the Medical College to investigate and take action against making videos tarnishing the image of the college. After investigation, the employees who performed this dance, Gumnam Singh, Sagar Pathraut, Vivek Balmiki and Bhupendra Kumar were terminated with immediate effect.

