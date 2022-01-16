Watch video: Elderly person in Vidisha drinks drain water to win bet of Rs 2000

e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 11:23 AM IST

According to reports, the incident occurred on January 13. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday.
FP News Service
Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly person has drunk drain water to win a bet of Rs 2000 in Jawati village in Vidisha.

According to reports, the incident occurred on January 13. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Sunday. The elderly person, Pannalal (60) was passing through a crossing of Kushwaha locality, in the meantime a piece of betel nut fell into the drain. He took it out and washed it with clean water.

A sarpanch representative, Uttam Singh and other youths were present there during the incident. The youths asked Pannalal about the reason for the act on which Pannalal claimed that he would drink drain water for Rs 1000.

The sarpanch representative and the youth had placed a bet of Rs 2000 for drinking the drain water. Pannalal got excited and drank water from the drain.

Singh, however, said that Pannala did not drink the drain water. He took water from the tubewell located near the drain and drank it.

Pannalal said that he drank the drain water out of enthusiasm for the bet. He also received Rs 2000 of the bet.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 11:23 AM IST
