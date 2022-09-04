Watch video: Consumer beats electricity employee for getting excessive bill in Gwalior

Snap from the viral video |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A consumer has beat up an electricity employee after getting an excessive power bill in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. According to reports, the electricity employee, Brij Mohan had reached Sikarwar locality in Laxmiganj zone of the district to take the metre reading.

When he was returning after taking the metre readings, the consumer, Anurag Kushwaha and others stopped him in the way. The consumer accused him of taking wrong readings as he received an excessive bill and had an argument with the employee.

Later, the argument escalated and he started beating Brij Mohan on the road.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Following the incident, Brij Mohan reached Janakganj police station and lodged a complaint against the consumer. Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case against the accused consumer Anurag Kushwaha and two others, under various sections, including obstruction in government work.

On the other hand, agitated employees staged a sit-in against the assault at the divisional headquarters of the district. They requested the Chief Minister and the Energy Minister to arrest the consumer immediately.

Read Also Gwalior: FIR against man following drum blast