Watch video: Apke ashirvad, kripa se hi hai Sarkar, says home minister to Kathavachak

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): “Apke ashirvad se hi hai Sarkar Maharaj, apke kripa se hi hai. Sab kuchh apke kripa se hi chal raha hai (The government exists with your blessings. Everything is going on with your blessings)”, said Home minister Narottam Mishra to kathavachak Pradeep Mishra on Tuesday, as per a video clip released from the minister’s office.

The home minister wanted to know from the religious leader if the administration was now cooperating with him and he had any problem. On this Mishra said there was no issue now and the administration was doing its job well now.

More than 2 lakh people from various parts of the district Sehore, state and every other state gathered in Sehore on Monday to get Rudraksh beads which, the religious leader claimed, will help them in various ways.

The huge crowd resulted in traffic jams on all the roads including even the state highway as a result of which the commuters between Indore and Bhopal suffered a lot of inconvenience stuck in the traffic jam.

On repeated requests from administrative and police officials the religious leader announced postponement of the programme and delivery of Rudraksh beads on the home address of the devouts.

The officials said they had no information that such a huge crowd would turn up on the day.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 01:28 PM IST