Watch Video: An elderly person refuses to take vaccine shot, video went viral

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly person denied taking coronavirus vaccine shot in Khaniadhana area of the Shivpuri district.

The residents and the vaccination team, however, managed to inoculate the elderly person. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

An elderly person denied taking vaccine shot in Khaniadhana area, Shivpuri district, Madhya Pradesh. The residents and vaccination team somehow managed to inoculate him. pic.twitter.com/8zlpcCbUza — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 29, 2021

In the viral video, the elderly person laid down on the road and began shouting not to take the vaccine vial. After commotion in the area, many people gathered over there. Then after with the help of local people, the vaccination team successfully inoculated the elderly person.

The rural areas of the district are lacking in the vaccination against the COVID19 as there are still many misconceptions among them about the coronavirus vaccination.

This is the reason because of which the team arriving for door-to-door vaccination in rural areas had to struggle a lot to apply the jab among the residents.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11:47 PM IST