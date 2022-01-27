Watch: Shweta Tiwari says, 'God is taking the size of my bra'; Narottam Mishra seeks detail report into matter

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A TV actress Shweta Tiwari made a controversial statement during a press conference in state capital Bhopal on Wednesday.

She said, “God is taking the size of my inner wear.” A video of the incident went viral on social media.

According to reports, the star cast and production team had come to Bhopal to announce a fashion related web series which would be shot here itself.

During the discussion in the program, Shweta made the controversial remark.

Later, as soon as the video went viral, state home minister Narottam Mishra took cognizance into the matter.

Mishra instructed commissioner of Police, Bhopal to submit a detailed report in this regard.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 12:10 PM IST