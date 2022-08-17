e-Paper Get App

Watch: Pregnant woman crosses swollen river on rubber tube in MP

The video went viral on social media where the maternity is seen crossing the river on a tube tyre as the connecting road was closed following incessant rain.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 08:40 PM IST
Photo: Screen grab

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): Even though the state government talks about development and benefits of schemes to the last mile of the state, but in Harda district, these claims are proving to be hollow.

In a recent incident, absence of a bridge-proper connect forced villagers to make a pregnant woman cross a flooded river on tube.

Similar pictures are often being reported in the state.

A few days ago, a group of villagers in Damoh, tied a man's body to a floating rubber tube to cross the flooded Narmada river and reach their village, as the connecting road was closed following incessant rain.

Absence of a bridge forced villagers to tie the body of a deceased man to a floating rubber tube to cross flooded Narmada river. Due to flood, kin of the deceased had no option but to take the body through a rubber tube to cross the water and to perform the last rites.

Notably, due to heavy rain in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, life of people have been disrupted as in many places roads are submerged in water and caved in. Bridges were collapsed at many places.

The state administration has issued alert in areas, especially which are located on the catchment of Narmada river. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided to monitor the situation through a helicopter ride.

