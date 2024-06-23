 WATCH: Parked Truck Catches Fire On NH 44 In Morena; Fire Brigade Arrives 30 Min Late
The cause of the fire has not been determined yet

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, June 23, 2024, 04:43 PM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a blazing incident, a truck parked by the roadside suddenly caught fire in the middle of the Saturday night in Morena. The fire spread rapidly, engulfing the entire truck within minutes. By the time the fire brigade arrived, half an hour after being notified, the truck was completely burnt to ashes.

The incident occurred near Chonda Toll Plaza on National Highway 44 in the Civil Line police station area. The cause of the fire has not been determined yet. The owner of the said truck and the police have started investigating into the matter and have reached the scene of incident. A video of the blazing truck was posted on social media platform X (Twitter).

According to information, the truck was parked on the side of the highway when the fire broke out so suddenly and intensely that by the time the people present could react, the fire had taken a severe form. The people present then informed the fire department about the incident, but the fire truck did not arrive for half an hour, by which time the front part of the truck had completely burnt to ashes.

Currently, the truck owner and the police have arrived at the scene and are investigating the causes of the fire.

