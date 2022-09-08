Watch video: MP minister Usha Thakur calls Garba and pandal a medium of Love Jihad

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur has come out with a big statement regarding Garba and Pandal.

Minister Usha Thakur, known for her controversial remarks, while talking to the media in Gwalior said that Garba and Pandal had become a great medium of love jihad, adding, that all the Garba organizers should be alert.

"Anyone who comes to the Garba should bring their identity card. No one can enter the Garba without identification. This is also advice and an admonition for all," said the minister.

"It is often seen that some communities are targeting social programs and our people and allied organizations are all aware this time. That is why now it is necessary that no person should come to Garba Pandal by hiding his identity."

Notably, Tourism and Cultural Minister Usha Thakur have reached Gwalior on a one-day tour today where she will be participating in various programs.

