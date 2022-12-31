WATCH: MP Energy Minister gets hungry during inspection, eats food sitting on the 'Dahleej' of a common house

A screengrab of the viral video |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior MLA and state Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar often remains in the limelight. Sometimes by jumping into a drain to clean it, other times by going to the houses of electricity consumers to know their problems, Tomar is known for constantly hitting the headlines.

This time, another video of the minister has gone viral on social media. In the video, Tomar can be seen relishing food served to him by a woman while he is sitting outside the house of a common family.

Sharing a video of Tomar, BJP Spokesman Narendra Saluja tweeted that the minister was on an inspection of his constituency. “When he felt hungry, he sought food from a house and ate it by sitting on the ‘Dehleej’ (on the gates of the house). This shows the simplicity of BJP’s elected representatives”, Saluja tweeted.



Played volleyball with kids

Tomar is known for interacting with common people and his simple acts usually make him go viral on social media. During the inspection, the minister saw a group of children playing volleyball. He stopped his car and played along with the kids.

Later, the energy minister was scheduled to participate in a Bhumi Pujan for the inauguration of several development works in Sheel Nagar. Instead of laying the foundation stone himself, he called an elderly person present in the crowd and got him to lay the foundation stone of the work.