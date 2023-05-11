 WATCH: Moving car catches fire during trial run post long-pending repairs in MP's Chhindwara
The car caught fire near a wine shop in Chandangaon under Kotwali police station area and a video of it has also come to fore.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 06:53 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Moving car catches fire during trial run after long-pending repairs in MP's Chhindwara | FP Photo

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in a moving car in Chhindwara on Thursday. No loss of life has been reported in the incident. 

The car caught fire near a wine shop in Chandangaon under Kotwali police station area and a video of it has also come to fore.

According to the reports, the car belonged to a man named Vijay Yadav and was in a bad condition. The car caught fire during a trial run after Vijay took the car for repairing to a mechanic on Thursday.

More details awaited.

