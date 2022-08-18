Watch: Mobile phone’s battery explodes during repairing; video goes viral

Snap from the viral video |

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A video is going viral on social media in which a mobile phone’s battery exploded in flames while repairing in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred at a local mobile repairing shop (Bunty Mobile shop) in the district.

It was spotted in the viral video that a mechanic was checking the device, and suddenly it burst out. He threw it out of his shop as soon as it exploded.

According to the media reports, the shop owner, Bunty said that the battery of the device exploded when he was trying to check the phone. He did not suffer any loss in the incident. He threw out the device immediately as soon as the incident occurred.

If any customer feels swollenness in the device,then they should get it checked at the mobile repairing shop so that they can avoid the incident which happened with him, Bunty added.

