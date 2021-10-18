Watch list: Four Additional Superintendent of Police transferred in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has transferred four Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) ranked officers and assigned them to their new responsibilities.

According to the order issued on Monday evening, ASP posted in crime branch Bhopal, Gopal Singh Dhakad has been transferred as a SP of special police establishment Lokayukta Bhopal.

ASP of Vidisha, Sanjay Sahu has been assigned as the new SP of Lokayukta Bhopal.

SP Lokayukta Rewa Rajendra Verma has been appointed as AIG at Police headquarters (PHQ), Bhopal. SP Lokayukta Bhopal Shailendra Chouhan has also transferred as AIG at PHQ Bhopal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 06:34 PM IST