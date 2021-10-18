e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Monday, October 18, 2021

Watch list: Four Additional Superintendent of Police transferred in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has transferred four Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) ranked officers and assigned them to their new responsibilities.

According to the order issued on Monday evening, ASP posted in crime branch Bhopal, Gopal Singh Dhakad has been transferred as a SP of special police establishment Lokayukta Bhopal.

ASP of Vidisha, Sanjay Sahu has been assigned as the new SP of Lokayukta Bhopal.

SP Lokayukta Rewa Rajendra Verma has been appointed as AIG at Police headquarters (PHQ), Bhopal. SP Lokayukta Bhopal Shailendra Chouhan has also transferred as AIG at PHQ Bhopal.

Monday, October 18, 2021
