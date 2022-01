Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State government has transferred nine IPS (Indian Police Service) ranked officials and assigned to their new responsibilities in different districts.

According to the order issued on Monday evening, two officials posted in state capital Bhopal have been transferred to different district in different capabilities. Similarly, an official from Jabalpur district has been transferred to Bhopal.

