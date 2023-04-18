WATCH: 'Happy birthday road ke gaddhe', locals cut cake to draw govt attention as potholes batter Sehore road

WATCH: ‘Happy birthday road ke gaddhe’, villagers in Sehore adopt creative methods to draw authorities' attention towards potholes |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): To draw government's attention towards battered roads full of potholes, locals in Ichhawar tehsil of Sehore district adopted a unique way as they cut the cake in the middle of the road raising slogans ‘Happy birthday road ke gaddhe’ and ‘Road nahi to vote nahi’ (No road no vote) on Monday.

A video of the incident shared by journalist Kashif Kakvi is now doing rounds on social media.

The road between village Molga to Ramnagar of Ichhawar tehsil of the district has become dilapidated. There are large potholes on the road, becoming one of the major causes of the accidents.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

For the last three days, the villagers have been protesting against this and have raised the demand for the renovation of the road.The villagers allege that they have applied to the public representatives and officials many times for the construction of the road, but to no avail.

Adopting new methods to draw officials' attention

One of the protesters said, “Now we are forced to protest. We are constantly trying to draw the attention of public representatives and officials towards our demands by adopting new methods.”

Notably, a day ago, these villagers protested by climbing the water tank as well.