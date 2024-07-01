 WATCH: Gwalior Police Celebrates New Criminal Laws With Drum Announcement On Bicycle, First FIR Registered
WATCH: Gwalior Police Celebrates New Criminal Laws With Drum Announcement On Bicycle, First FIR Registered

To spread the word, the police in Gwalior, led by SDOP Santosh Patel and the Hastinapur police force, organised a special announcement.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 01, 2024, 07:55 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a creative celebration, the Gwalior police have welcomed India's new criminal laws with a unique approach. Starting July 2024, the new laws replace the outdated ones from British rule, and the police made sure everyone knew about it, through the unique approach on Monday.

article-image

Following the implementation of new laws in Gwalior, the first FIR was filed at Charagwan police station.

To spread the word, the police in Gwalior, led by SDOP Santosh Patel and the Hastinapur police force, organised a special announcement.

A village watchman, riding a bicycle and beating a drum, went around the villages, loudly proclaiming, "Sun lo, gaon waalo! (Listen, villagers!) 1 July se naye criminal laws lagu hone jaa rahe hain, purane British laws ki jagah. Hastinapur ke police chief meetha baant rahe hain. (The police chief of Hastinapur is distributing sweets.) Police station aao, naye laws ka jashn manao."

article-image

This initiative taken by the police was to spread awareness, and know the details of the laws by visiting the police stations in Gwalior.

The Madhya Pradesh police celebrated the implementation of these new laws by inviting villagers to join the festivities at their local police stations. They created a joyful atmosphere and ensured that everyone was aware of the significant change in the country’s legal system.

