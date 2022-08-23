Watch: Chambal river flowing above danger mark, alert issued in 28 villages

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): As heavy rainfalls continue to hit parts of Madhya Pradesh, the people of the state continue to face difficulties and bear damage to public properties. The administration has issued an alert in 28 villages situated on the banks of rivers.

Due to the release of 2 lakh 85 thousand cusecs of water from Kota barrage, the water level of Chambal river is increasing rapidly.

Villages like Sundi, Sandh, and many more districts have become islands.

Apart from this, houses in the lower settlements of Datarda and Samarsa villages have been flooded but the administration has yet not started relief and rescue operations.

Due to the rapid rise in the Chambal river, the bridge culverts built near Dantarda village on the Sheopur-Sawai Madhopur highway are submerged in water.

Houses built nearby have also been submerged in water. People are moving to safer places by taking the help of tubes, highlighting the lack of arrangement of motor boats for the villagers.