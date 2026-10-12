Waste To Wonder! Plastic Partially Replaces Asphalt Across 13 Km Of ₹3,500 Crore Ring Road Project In MP’s Jabalpur

Waste To Wonder! Plastic Replaces Damar Across 13 Km of ₹3,500 Crore Ring Road Project In MP’s Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a major push towards eco-friendly infrastructure, plastic waste that once posed a threat to the environment is now being used to build roads in Jabalpur. Under the Government of India's 'Waste to Wonder' initiative, engineers have replaced a portion of conventional bitumen with recycled plastic in nearly 12 to 13 kilometres of service roads. The initiative is part of the ₹3,500 crore ring road project, scheduled for completion by December 2027.

According to officials, the initiative aims to promote sustainable infrastructure development by incorporating recyclable materials into road construction. The use of plastic waste has helped reduce the consumption of bitumen, commonly known as damar, while providing a productive use for discarded plastic.

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh- Plastic waste in road construction set to boost eco-friendly urban development. According to officials, under the government's 'Waste to Wonder' initiative, they have used plastic waste as one of the key materials to build the service lane. The ring road, being built at a cost of 3,500 crore rupees, is expected to be completed by December 2027. — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) October 12, 2026

An engineer associated with the project said, “Under the Government of India's 'Waste to Wonder' initiative, we have used recyclable materials, particularly plastic waste, in the construction of approximately 12 to 13 kilometres of service roads. A portion of the bitumen/asphalt normally used in road construction has been replaced with plastic waste.”

He further explained that the technique had resulted in savings on bitumen consumption while ensuring that plastic waste, which otherwise poses environmental risks, was put to productive use.

The engineer, however, did not specify the exact percentage of bitumen replaced with plastic waste.

The initiative demonstrates how recycled materials can be incorporated into major infrastructure projects while reducing dependence on conventional construction materials.

The ₹3,500 crore ring road project is expected to improve connectivity and ease traffic movement in and around Jabalpur once completed.

Officials said the project is targeted for completion by December 2027.

The use of recycled plastic in service road construction could also encourage similar environmentally friendly practices in future infrastructure projects across Madhya Pradesh.