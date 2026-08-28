Waqf Board Lodges FIR Against Dar-Ul-Shafqat Society Head, Associates Over Illegal Commercial Activities, Rent Collection In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the implementation of new Waqf laws, Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board lodged an FIR against Shahid Aleem Khan and his associates over illegal commercial operations and rent collection at the Idgah/Ijtema Bazaar on government-designated Waqf land in Bhopal. Shahid Aleem Khan,is the president of Dar-ul-Shafqat Society, Bhopal.

The Board stated that the Ijtema Bazaar had been operating illegally on Waqf property for years, with rent being collected unlawfully.

In addition to FIR, a recovery order (RRC) worth approximately Rs 28.91 crore has been issued. Dar-ul-Shafqat Society in Bhopal runs and administers welfare facilities and residential care for children, including historical girls' and boys' orphanage facilities.

According to the MP Waqf Board, shops were being rented out by individuals falsely claiming ownership rights over the government Waqf property.

The Board alleges that crores of rupees were illegally collected from these shops. The Board had been engaged in a long-standing legal battle over this issue; the recent action follows a verdict delivered in favour of the Board and the government.

MP State Waqf Board s Sanwar Patel said, Dar-ul Shafqat Society is an NGO, which runs orphanage in property of Waqf Board. The NGO does not have right to have property of Waqf Board in its possession. FIR has been registered against its president Shahid Aleem Khan and others members of the Society for financial irregularities. The Board has also issued recovery of Rs 28.91 crore